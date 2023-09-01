A soccer club in Delft has launched a campaign to collect soccer boots for their underprivileged players. Sophumelela Football Club, previously known as Blikkiesdorp Football Club, is appealing for donations towards soccer boots – used and new – and dry foods to assist the players.

Coaches Errol and Joyce van der Byl established the club in 2009 and to date, they have 140 junior players. Their assistant, Marchelle Hendricks, said the club is now a registered non-profit organisation and assists its players with life skills. “The club is still going strong despite the challenges in Blikkiesdorp. The coaches continue to give hope and keep the dream alive for the children,” Marchelle added.

“We are appealing for any pre-loved soccer boots, it doesn't have to be new because our players come from underprivileged backgrounds and some parents can’t afford a pair of boots. “We are in need of food as well because it is a big area and nutrition is important, as well as transport costs which can be expensive to get the players to their games and excursions. “There are challenges for the children, but they always come to coach Errol because he is a mentor, teacher and motivator.