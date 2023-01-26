An eleven-year-old boy from Blackheath has been selected to go to Austria to represent South Africa at the United World Games. Dante Morris will play for the Under-13 and U14 rugby teams at the competition which will be held in Vienna from June 22 to July 1.

Dante is a member of the Northern Tygerberg Rugby Football Club. He has only been playing rugby for six months but is already making waves. His coach Chris Diedricks said the Grade 6 pupil has “great potential to make it big”. “Dante is an athlete, which has helped his development and helped him to excel in learning the game. That is why we have included him in the squad to give him an opportunity for exposure and to gain some experience,” Chris explained.

“We attended the United World Games for the first time last year and came in second.” Dante Morris Dante played his first rugby match at Newlands Stadium when he was in Grade 2. His proud father Anthony said he doesn’t want to brag but the future looks bright for his laaitie.

“He only joined the club six months ago and before that he did not play. There was not much exposure for him and already he has been selected to play overseas, so that says a lot about his potential.” The tour to Austria for Dante will cost R45 000. Anthony added: “We were only notified of his entry late last year. We are in the process of hosting fundraisers such as raffles and we will be hosting three shows.