A Wesbank teen hopes to raise funds to travel to Ireland in October to participate in the Tony Stroops Invitational U19 Rugby Team tour. Sinoxolo Vena, 16, says he has been playing rugby since Grade 8 and the Bellville Technical High School pupil has excelled as a forward ever since, earning a spot in the team filled with other talented teens from all over Mzansi.

AIMING HIGH: Sinoxolo Vena, 16, from Wesbank Billed as the biggest school rugby festival in the world, the Tony Stroops festival took place at De Kuilen High School in March and that is where Sinoxolo was able to earn his spot in the team. “I took part in the Tony Stroops festival at De Kuilen field and I was scouted to be part of the team to go to Ireland,” he says. “I am really excited to go because I really enjoy playing rugby because it is a fun game and one day I hope to play for the Springboks.”

The 16-year-old currently plays as a loosehead prop but is also able to play as a lock. “My favourite position is prop because it puts me right in the middle of all the action but I can play along the front row and I am open to trying new positions. I do not have a favourite player but I really like watching guys like Ox (Nche) and (Steven) Kitshoff.” HOPEFUL: Sinoxolo and Philasande Sinoxolo’s mother, Philasande says the teen needs R41 990 for travelling expenses while they have so far raised R15 000 through raffles.