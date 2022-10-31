Police in Vredenberg are seeking help to trace a rape suspect.
The attack is alleged to have happened four weeks ago when a woman was snatched from in front of her home and dragged into the bushes.
Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala says the vrou was raped but was later able to assist police with an identikit of her attacker.
Gwala explains: “The Vredenburg family violence child protection and sexual offences unit is seeking the assistance of the public to help find the suspect depicted in the attached image.
“He is wanted in relation to a rape that was committed in Witteklip on Saturday, 1 October.
“The suspect pulled the victim in front of her home in Lyster Street, covered her mouth and dragged her into the bushes where he raped her.
"The identikit was compiled by SAPS with the assistance of the victim.“
Anyone with information that might assist with the investigation can anonymously contact the investigation officer constable Refilwe Sekhobe on 022 714 8617 or 082 522 1011.
Alternatively, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.