The attack is alleged to have happened four weeks ago when a woman was snatched from in front of her home and dragged into the bushes.

Police in Vredenberg are seeking help to trace a rape suspect.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala says the vrou was raped but was later able to assist police with an identikit of her attacker.

Gwala explains: “The Vredenburg family violence child protection and sexual offences unit is seeking the assistance of the public to help find the suspect depicted in the attached image.

“He is wanted in relation to a rape that was committed in Witteklip on Saturday, 1 October.