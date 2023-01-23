The new principal of Strand Secondary is asking the public to help in bringing athletics back to the school. The plea comes as the school wants to host an interhouse athletics competition for the learners but due to vandalism, its large field is in no condition to use.

Palie Liezl Terhoeven says: “We want to bring back the love of sport in our school, but the school doesn’t have the funds [to repair the field].” In the past the school regularly produced Western Province athletes in all codes. Terhoeven says the main problems are the overgrown grass and a broken fence.

“We want to ask the people in the community to help cut the grass, so that we can also train because it’s not usable at the moment. “The fencing is also broken and open, so [criminal] elements have access to the field.” A week into the job, Terhoeven tells the Daily Voice that there’s a great excitement among learners regarding athletics.

“This will be the first time in years that athletics will return. They are excited, we want to identify their sports potential.” She hopes to get the field reg before January 25, in time for their inter house athletics. Ward councillor Chantal Cerfontein says she is unable to assist but asks to the community to piemp the vandals.