The family of Franco D’este are on a mission to raise funds for a documentary featuring the slain entrepreneur while highlighting the plight of those affected by gun violence in Cape Town. Nearly four years after his shooting in the CBD, the family are no closer to getting closure as the murder trial drags on.

On Friday, they gathered at the Cape Town Regional Court as court officials conducted a site inspection at the murder scene in Loop Street. Franco, 20, died in Christiaan Barnard Hospital on September 7, 2019 from a gunshot wound after he was allegedly shot by Ethan Fisher. Ethan turned himself and his gun over to police. He was granted R2 000 bail and subsequently charged with murder and the attempted murder of Franco’s friends.

Franco’s mom Natasha said the documentary, Let’s Be Frank, will be a tribute to her son and highlight their gruelling experiences at court and the impact of gun violence. APPEAL: Franco’s mom Natasha “This has been going on for nearly four years and we are no closer to an outcome,” she explained. “At this stage, they are still busy with the second State witness and we find the continuous delays over trivial things like the weather frustrating.