A brilliant medical student from Grassy Park, who is passionate about improving public healthcare on the Cape Flats, has made an appeal for help to fund his studies.

After obtaining an honours in a Bachelors of Science degree from UWC, Marico Roman, 25, is now working hard towards his dream of becoming a doctor.

Marico is currently a first-year medical student at Stellenbosch University and is trying to raise R150 000 for his studies using a BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign.

Inspired by the work done by the Doctors Without Borders Organisation after graduating in 2020, he went to Russia where he was awarded a research internship at the Far Eastern Federal University School of Bioscience.

PLEA: R150k for med school at Stellenbosch University

“I was supposed to be there for four months but due to the Covid-19 outbreak, I had to stay there for eight months,” he says.

“Growing up, my mother worked as a hairdresser and my father worked as a council worker and we could not afford private healthcare.

“So like many others, we sat in long queues when sick and even overnight just to get seen, and they did the bare minimum.

“This is one of my biggest concerns in our coloured communities. The impact on people is devastating and I hope to help change this.”

He says as his first degree was funded by the NSFAS, he cannot get funding again and has applied at numerous institutions for bursaries but has not heard back from them.

“The R150 000 per year is an estimate which covers tuition, travelling, books and accommodation because at some point I will have to move (to be closer to campus).”

If you would like to help, visit https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/marico-roman.

[email protected]