Little Jo-Tayquin Isaacs is paralysed on the right side of his body and his parents are now desperately appealing for help with donations for a life-changing operation to have a growth removed from the left side of his brain. The eight-year-old from Bonnievale suffered a stroke while in his mother’s womb and after many procedures, tests, and scans, doctors discovered the right side of his brain did not fully develop and was filled with fog.

“Doctors told us that the growth has grown and needs to be removed as soon as possible as it causes him to get epilepsy. “When we were at the government hospital, they noticed the growth but did not make a plan to have it removed,” says dad Jody Lombard. APPEAL: Father Jody Lombard “He is on four types of medication that he needs to take every day. He started getting seizures when he was two years old, en daar was tye wanneer hy sy mondjie stukkend val of sy koppie stamp as ons nie by is nie.”

The operation was set for 9 June at Constantia Hospital but unfortunately mom Laurika’s medical aid does not want to cover the R300 000 bill and the money must be paid upfront. Jody is currently unemployed while Laurika works as a cleaner at Bonnievale Primary School where, against all odds, the little fighter is currently in Grade 1, despite doctors saying he will never be able to go to school. “We are under constant pressure but we are trying everything to have the operation done because it will improve his life.