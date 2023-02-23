The laaitie is ready to represent his country but needs our help.

Meet Amaar Gamiet, a teenager chosen to play and show off his soccer skills in Sweden.

The family has put together a High Tea and is asking for the community to support it by purchasing a table.

The event takes place at Schotsche Kloof Civic Centre in Bo-Kaap this coming Saturday and it starts at 7.30pm.

Entertainment will be provided.