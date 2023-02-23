Meet Amaar Gamiet, a teenager chosen to play and show off his soccer skills in Sweden.
The laaitie is ready to represent his country but needs our help.
The family has put together a High Tea and is asking for the community to support it by purchasing a table.
The event takes place at Schotsche Kloof Civic Centre in Bo-Kaap this coming Saturday and it starts at 7.30pm.
Entertainment will be provided.
Tickets cost R100 per person and a table costs R1 000.
Please contact 060 935 2468 or 084 469 3846 for more information.