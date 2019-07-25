A Belhar teen is hoping to raise enough money to travel to the USA for a football tournament that could be the stepping stone to her realising her dreams of becoming an international star.

Kasselsvlei High School learner Alicia Perhart and a few other club members have been chosen to represent their club at the invitational tournament in Dallas.

“I used to play with the guys in the park before I started playing at Belhar FC and now I am playing for Vasco da Gama,” she says.

“I was invited by my coaches for a tournament in the USA for the Dallas Cup but I need R40 000 and I need the money by mid-March because the tournament is in the first week of April.”

The 17-year-old Grade 10 learner says her favourite players are English forward Marcus Rashford and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who both play for her favourite team, Manchester United.

“When I started to play, I was first a defensive midfielder but now I play either as a striker or a winger, but my favourite position is left-wing because I like to cut in with my right foot to take a shot,” she says.

ON THE BALL: Alicia in action

“I also like to watch women’s international matches but I do not have a favourite player or team when I watch those games.”

In order to help Alicia put her number 7 jersey on in Dallas, a WhatsApp message has been sent out to the community to contribute R150 per family to her cause, while two fundraisers are being planned.

“We got a few responses from people who are willing to donate while I know some members of the local boy’s team are also organising two events to help me get the money.”

Details of the events have not yet been finalised.

If you would like to help Alicia, contact her mother on 074 626 6374.

[email protected]