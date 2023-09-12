This little dancer is ready to put her best foot forward after being selected to represent South Africa at the Hip Hop Unite World Championships OBIDOS in Portugal next month. Micah Jacobs, 11, who is in Grade 5 at Montagu Primary School in Mitchells Plain, will participate in the Youth Solo Battles Division.

The South African Sports Aerobics and Fitness Federation, SASAFF, confirmed that she had qualified at the SASAFF Hip Hop Championships held in Cape Town in June. Micah’s mother Nicolette Smith-Jacobs told the Weekend Argus that they were proud of her. “She has been dancing hip hop since she started school and was taught by her coach, Kim Cassels, who is the Owner of Young Dreamers Academy,” the ma said.

Micah said she was thrilled to participate and was surprised to have been selected. “My sister Gabrielle Jacobs, who is 16 years old is my role model and she is also a hip-hop dancer,” she added. Nicolette said Micah was still in need of financial support to make her dreams come true.

“R10 000 has been raised thus far,” she said, adding that the total cost of the trip was R30 000. “We are so excited at this opportunity as she would like to become a dance teacher when she grows up. “She has an attitude of positivity, avoids negativity. She is the most resilient child I know and her smile always makes an impact.”

If you are able to assist Micah, the banking details for donations are: Absa Account name: SASAFF