A 19-year-old meisie from Heideveld is one of a few selected players in the Western Cape to take part in the prestigious Dallas Football Cup this year. However, the talented midfielder needs help to try and score her ultimate goal.

Michal de Kock has been dribbling her way to success since the age of five. She lives by her own mantra: “Success is no accident, it’s hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love for what you’re doing and learning.” Michal decided to participate in soccer trials as a means to an end after asking a friend about travelling in the US. “I was overwhelmed, I was excited when I got the callback,” she explains.

“I also hope that I get scouted that side, my ultimate goal is to play for Chelsea FC Ladies.” PROUD: Michal with her father Jerome Koopman Her father Jerome Koopman, 44, says as a soccer fanatic himself, his daughter’s love for the game makes him proud: “You can see the passion and dedication that goes into it, even if it’s just a practice session.” The dad says he needed to swallow his pride when he realised that the fundraising he and his wife was doing was not going to be enough to pay the nearly R40 000 needed for the three-week tournament.

“We are both unemployed and have been selling fast food from our home to support our household and save up for Michal, but so far we’ve raised R6 000 which is not enough. “By January 14 she would need R23 000 in order to secure her place. “This is why I am reaching out to ask for help, please help my daughter’s dream to become a reality.”