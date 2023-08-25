Jared du Plessis, 14, from Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain has been selected to represent the Western Cape at the annual Ompetha Cup in Durban. The Grade 8 learner at Cedar High School will be participating in this prestigious tournament that will take place from October 4 to 9.

Jared started playing soccer when he was eight years old and is a loyal member of Cape Flats Football Club, even though he has been scouted by other soccer clubs. “I am very excited but nervous as well,” he said. “This is my first time leaving Cape Town. I love playing soccer, it is fun but can be interesting sometimes. One of my dreams is to become a professional soccer player.”

The excited teen’s opportunity knocked when his teacher took him for trials at Rocklands soccer field in July. In order to make it to Durban, Jared needs help covering the tour cost of R6 500, of which he has managed to raise R2 000 so far. His mom Liezle has explained that they are busy with fundraisers as they don’t have the geld to pay for the tour.

“Jared still needs a pair of soccer boots so any small donation will help which will go towards the outstanding balance.” she said. “He is a really good soccer player and we really want him to go because in Tafelsig there are not a lot of opportunities for our children, so we try to do our best because we don’t know if he will have this opportunity again, but the only thing keeping him behind is finances.” The family will be hosting a Gqom Friday Hanover tonight at the Portland Soccer Field Hall to help raise funds for Jared.