A teen ward councillor serving on the Junior City Council in Cape Town is on a mission to resurrect the vegetable garden at the SOS Children’s Village property in Thornton. Joyce Omari, 17, says the idea came to her after she visited the children’s home to see if the garden was still there.

“I have heard that there was a vegetable garden at the property but haven’t heard of it being operational. “When the pandemic hit, the vegetable garden was also stopped,” Joyce explains. This was when she decided to take it upon herself to get the garden growing again.

“I would like to ask for people or sponsors, for items that include gardening tools and gloves, seeds and fertilisers.” Joyce says that should things take off as she hopes, it will be to the benefit of the SOS Children’s Village. “It can also help them, during the state of our economy now,” she adds.

“They will be able to use the vegetables for their meals, which will help with their cost of food. It will also help the children with learning about gardening.” MISSION: A veg garden Dietician Jade Russouw says gardening is good for the health. “When we prepare a vegetable garden we require manpower and physical activity.