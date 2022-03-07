A Maitland-based non-profit organisation is appealing to members of the public to help them keep the doors open for five feeding schemes all over the Kaap.

Qashif Khan, founder of Rafee Addarajaat, says the organisation has been helping communities for 10 years but has only been officially registered since December.

“We supply food to schemes in Delft South, Wesbank, Heideveld and two in Factreton at the 18th Avenue informal settlement,” Qashif explains.

“On average we spend about R5 000 to R6 000 to supply all of the kitchens and they cook at least twice a week, so we are in need of more sponsors.

“In Factreton, the informal settlement there is divided into four sections and we have ladies in two of them while Delft South was the first place we started.”

Qashif, 48, said he and his family are all involved in the organisation and their Maitland home serves as their base of operations.

“The idea for the organisation started when a friend of mine fell on some hard times during the month of Ramadaan and we decided to help them with groceries.

“I then noticed that every time we gave them stuff, they would use it to make food for their neighbours and that is when we realised the need for somebody to help the communities.”

DISH UP: Feeding kids

On Saturday, Qashif and his family will be visited the Baitul Ansaar Charitable Foundation in Beacon Valley to deliver sanitary products for the 45 babies housed there.

Shaaieqa Brazer says: “We are so grateful for Qashif and his foundation because providing things like diapers, powder, wet wipes and creams is a major expense for us.

“This is not the first time he has reached out to us, during Christmas he organised a braai and party for the children here at the house.”

If you’d like to help, contact Qashif on 083 234 1774 or [email protected].

