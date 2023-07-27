A Tafelsig pastor is appealing to good Samaritans to help a large family improve their living conditions. The family of nine adults and 19 children are forced to share a three-bedroom home after two Wendy houses on the property were destroyed in a fire in May.

Mom Louisa Roberts, 68, said two of her daughters are sleeping in the kitchen. The main house was also partially damaged by the fire, making space even more cramped. Pastor Maureen Potgieter from Carmel Ministries has been assisting the family, and said that it is hartseer to see people living in such terrible conditions.

“I feel so sorry for them, no normal person can live like this,” Maureen said. “The children are very hungry and who knows where their next meal is going to come from?” Potgieter and her church have been donating meals and clothing so the family can keep warm during winter, but says more help is needed to rebuild the wendies.

When the Daily Voice visited the house in Leeukop Crescent, most of the kids were not at home as they were out at various soup kitchens to get food. The children are aged between one and 14, and none of them are currently attending school. “They are going to school, the social workers are busy sorting that out,” one mother said.