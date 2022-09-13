A single ma from Hanover Park is pleading for help to rebuild her home which was destroyed in a blaze last week. The devastated mother of three, Cynthia Moos, says she had to rush to save the life of her four-year-old daughter Kiana.

Cynthia, who works for the Community Work Programme and raises her three laaities in a Wendy house in her aunt’s yard in Erie Court, says they have been forced to sleep on a couch since last Tuesday. “My sons Cayden and Fagan were at school and I was home with Kiana. I had just washed myself and I put Kiana in the badjie water. I heard someone shout: ‘Waar brand dit?’. “Then I saw the flames. I just had to get up and get Kiana and we had to run out of the Wendy house.

“I took her inside the main house and when I turned, the flames were everywhere and my whole house was gone.” RUIN: Cynthia Moos’ Wendy house in Hanover Park Cynthia says she was later told that the blaze originated from her neighbour’s home due to an unsupervised candle. “The guy next door said there were people in his place and they left a candle burning. The fire spread so fast to my Wendy house I could not save anything,” she says.