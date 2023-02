Social worker Rene Jacobs said the man was admitted on December 19 and they have been unable to trace his family.

Valkenberg Hospital needs help tracing the family of this man.

“He initially said his name was William Hans and later said it’s Wilman Hayns. He is unable to give information about the whereabouts of his family,” Jacobs added.

Anyone who recognises the man or knows his family can contact Jacobs on 021 826 5848 or the Ward 4 acting ops manager Mgidini on 021 440 3108/132.

[email protected]