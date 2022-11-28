Kraaifontein police have asked the public to help reunite a granny with her family. The 56-year-old gogo has been staying at the Kraaifontein police station for the past three weeks as officers look for any of her relatives.

Officers have been giving the woman food and a place to sleep but say this is not sustainable and have now reached out to the public for assistance. Warrant Officer Louise Strydom tells the Daily Voice: “We have been looking after this ouma for three weeks, since she arrived here. She says her name is Gladys Mabanda and that she was born in 1966. GOGO: Gladys Mabanda. Picture: Solly Lottering “We have been trying all avenues to find her family, also on social media.”

Strydom says the cops are worried about the woman’s wellbeing. “She is apparently from Colesberg and arrived here by bus, that is all that she remembers. “Maybe her family will recognise her in the newspaper. She said she lost her one eye due to cancer,” she adds.

“We don’t know if she is sickly or on any medication. She does struggle with walking and uses a walking frame.” Reservist Magdalene Windvogel says they don’t mind looking after Gladys, but she needs her loved ones to care for her. “We club our money to buy her food and whatever she needs, because this can happen to anyone,” she says.