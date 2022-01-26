Police are appealing for help in finding a Surrey Estate mom who went missing without a trace a week ago.

The worried family of Tasneem Stafford, 39, says she was last seen on 15 January when she left her home to go to Gatesville but never returned.

Her 44-year-old sister, who asked not to be named, says: “Tasneem is married and has three children but she was living by me.

“A few years ago she started using drugs and was sent to rehab.

“She has been rehabilitated for two to three years now and was doing fine but was struggling to find work under the lockdown.

“She used to work as a personal assistant.”

The sister says on 15 January, Tasneem packed her backpack which contained her laptop and told her family that she was going to Gatesville.

“I am not sure what she went to do there but she just never came home.

“A week before that, her cellphone broke and so we were unable to get hold of her.

“She was doing well but on one occasion I saw the people who came to look for her at the house and I was not happy, so we fear she may have been mixing with the wrong crowds involved in drugs,” she says.

Tasneem was wearing grey skinny jeans and a black T-shirt.

Manenberg police confirmed that a missing person’s docket has been opened and anyone who has seen Tasneem is asked to call Sergeant Natasha Landers on 082 469 7628.

[email protected]