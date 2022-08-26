A Delft family are worried sick about a 62-year-old mother who has been missing since Wednesday morning. Beverley Jones, 62, was last seen at 1am walking in Eindhoven Road after leaving her home in Maaf Road.

Sumaiya Zeeman, Beverley’s niece, said they are worried about her state of mind. “My aunt recently lost her job and that has made her a very different person. She and her son had to move from Bardale to Eindhoven due to her circumstances two months ago but from the time she got here, she has been talking about wanting to go back. “Because she recently moved here, she does not know anybody except myself and my family so there is no chance she left with somebody.”

She says they tried calling Beverly and got a chilling response on Wednesday. “She normally has two phones with her and when we called one, a group of men answered and they were talking like gangsters before they put the phone down. “When we called back, a guy said: ‘we have your sister and the next time you are going to see her is at the Salt River Mortuary’.