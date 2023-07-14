Police and family are looking for a young woman who disappeared almost three weeks ago. Savanah Rabie, 24, was last seen on June 25, when she walked to get a taxi at the corner of Weltevreden and Gladiator roads in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain.

Mathew Oliphant, 28, described his aunt as an agtermekaar person who won’t just run off. “She left at 8.40am to get the taxi at Foodland like she usually does, she seemed okay, nothing was unusual,” he said. “She normally gets home around 6pm but that evening we sat and waited, the hours passed and she still didn’t show up.

“When she didn’t return the next morning and we heard that she didn’t arrive at work, we started asking around and went to the police.” GONE: Savanah Rabie The worried family checked every hospital and morgue and all of Savanah’s friends’ homes, Oliphant added. “We even went to wait at the spot where she gets a taxi and asked the drivers there because she took a regular taxi at the same time,” he explained.

“They told us she got into a taxi but not to Westgate Mall where she works, she got into a Town Centre taxi. “This is also strange because Savanah is someone who does things by the book and doesn’t talk a lot, she only speaks when spoken to. “She has no kids and we also don’t know of any boyfriend and neither do her friends.

“That’s the only peace we have, but the worry is still causing some of us not to sleep,” Oliphant said. Savanah’s mother Carol, 59, has urged mense to come forward if they have spotted her only daughter. “And if Savanah sees this, I’m asking please, please come home, I am worried about you and I love you, please,” Rabie pleaded.