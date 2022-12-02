Cecelia Lottering was last seen at her home in Alcatera Street, Wesbank on Friday, September 9 at about 11pm.

Mfuleni police are asking for help of the public to find a missing 66-year-old woman.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says: “On the night of her disappearance she was visited by a male unknown to her family and left with him and has not been seen since then.

“She was wearing a navy blue jacket, grey and yellow track pants and grey running shoes. She has a tattoo of her late husband’s face on the right side of her body.”

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing vrou can anonymously contact investigating officers captain Craig Phillips on 082 827 1178, or sergeant Yolandi van der Merwe on 082 411 3808.