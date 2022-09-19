Cecelia Lottering was last seen at her home in Alcatera Street, Wesbank on Friday, September 9 2022, at about 11pm.

Mfuleni police are seeking the assistance of the public to find a missing 66-year-old woman.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says: “On the night of her disappearance she was visited by a male unknown to her family and left with him, and has not been seen since then.

aid: Cecelia Lottering

“She was wearing a navy blue jacket, grey and yellow trackpants and grey running shoes.

“She has a tattoo of her late husband’s face on the right side of her body.”