Mfuleni police are seeking the assistance of the public to find a missing 66-year-old woman.
Cecelia Lottering was last seen at her home in Alcatera Street, Wesbank on Friday, September 9 2022, at about 11pm.
Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says: “On the night of her disappearance she was visited by a male unknown to her family and left with him, and has not been seen since then.
“She was wearing a navy blue jacket, grey and yellow trackpants and grey running shoes.
“She has a tattoo of her late husband’s face on the right side of her body.”
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing woman or who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Mfuleni Saps on 021 909 9500 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.