The family of an elderly Kraaifontein man say they are worried sick about him as he disappeared more than a month ago and cannot be found. Martiens Bergoor, 65, who has Alzheimer’s, was last seen sitting in front of his home in Eerste Laan, Scottsville, before he vanished without a trace.

A relative Rita Louw says they have visited hospitals and mortuaries but cannot find him. “My brother in law Martiens disappeared on the evening of Thursday, 26 May. “He was sitting on the wall in front of our house as usual, and I went inside to fetch him a cigarette.

DISAPPEARED: Martiens Bergoor has Alzheimer’s. Picture supplied “It was about 6pm. When I came outside a few minutes later, he was just missing. “At the time he was wearing a black pants, and a red and black jacket. “We went looking for him and searched the area, all the shelters, the sports grounds and Kraaifontein Police Station, in case someone found him and took him there.

“We searched the whole night and the next morning went to the police station to report him as a missing person. “As a family we are very worried about him because he is old, and he is a sickly person. “He has Alzheimer’s and high blood pressure and needs his medication.

“It is so bitterly cold and we wonder if he has something to eat. We still have hope of finding him alive.” Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms a missing person report was opened for further investigation by Kraaifontein Police. Kraaifontein SAPS asks anyone with information to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.