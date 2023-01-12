The family of Johanna Williams, 63, urges anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to come forward as she has been missing since January 4. Daughter Samantha Petersen says Johanna left her home in Symphony Way, Delft to visit her berk who lives in the same area.

“Last Wednesday morning, she left home to go to her boyfriend. “I followed her to make sure she was safe because he lives around the corner from us and she is ‘n bietjie deurmekaar. “I watched her till she was inside the house and waited to see if she was going to come out again, but she didn’t and I came home,” Samantha explains.

“Half an hour later I sent my son to go check if she was still there, her boyfriend informed my son that she was not there, sy’t geloop. “She has Alzheimer’s but I am not sure what happened that morning because her boyfriend said that she asked him if he was going to accompany her to a bridge. “He asked her what bridge she was talking about and when he got up to get dressed, she was nowhere to be seen. He came to us to ask if she has come home and I told her she is not here.

“We got transport to go look for her and nothing. I reported her missing at Delft SAPS the Thursday morning,” she adds. GONE: Johanna Williams last seen on January 4. “We went to check in The Hague, hospitals and the mall because one of my friend’s colleagues said they saw her in The Hague, but niks. “She had a sakkie with her and inside was her ID, money and pension card.”

When the Daily Voice wanted to speak to the berk, we were told that he had suffered a stroke and has been admitted to hospital. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirms: “The investigation into her disappearance is still under way and all leads are followed up by the investigating officer, detective sergeant Ohlson. “People are requested not to wait to report anyone as missing as the first few hours are crucial in finding the missing person.