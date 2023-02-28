A concerned father from Beacon Valley has called on the public to be on the lookout for his missing daughter. Mom-of-three Ayesha Allie, 39, disappeared this past Wednesday after she left her home in Netball Crescent.

Dad Achmat Matthews said Ayesha went to a nearby shop in Morgenster and was never seen again. “She went to Usave at about 4pm and never returned home. Everyone is worried about where she is,” he explained. Achmat said it is unlike his daughter to stay away from home.

“She is such a homely child that just does her chores and that is very unlike her to leave just like that. “It is sad because she’s a person who you must miss when she’s not there,” he added. Achmat said they’ve been searching for her in and around Beacon Valley and reported her missing to police.

“She’s not around here,” he explained. “She was seen by Sea Point Pavillion but I went there and did not see her.” The mother of three was last seen wearing a peach colour dress and has a limp on her right side due to an operation she had on her hip when she was a child. Beacon Valley community leader Charmaine Maarman has urged mense to become involved in the search when someone goes missing, as the family is often too distraught to think clearly and organise searches.