The family of missing Granville Leen, 51, from Knysna has asked for help finding him. Leen was reported missing on 13 August after visiting his cousin’s house and did not make it home.

The Leen family is originally from Belhar in Cape Town and moved to Knysna in 2018. His emotional wife Bernadette Leen says: “He finished his last delivery and went to visit his cousin in Ashton before coming home and he never arrived. “It is very unlike my husband to be away from home for so long.

“We were informed by the tracking company about his work vehicle they found the Saturday morning and I went to open a case immediately. “When he did not return home the Friday night, I did not worry immediately because I knew he was going to his cousin but it was just a pop in. “He would have told me if he was spending the weekend,” she adds.

HOPEFUL: Bernadette Granville, who is the family breadwinner, works as a sub-contractor for a courier company. His work vehicle was found 10km from Garies on the N7 with all his personal belongings including his cellphone and clothing. “A farmer on the N7 said he saw someone walking that side but we are not sure if it is him, the footage we found in Clanwilliam is also unclear whether it was him driving the vehicle.

“I have faith that my husband will return home because our children are not doing well and my daughter who is in matric did not go to school the whole week because this is affecting her,” says Bernadette. Police spokesman Sergeant Christopher Spies says the search has been extended to the Northern Cape where Leen’s work van was found. Leen was dressed in a back hoodie and black trousers at the time of his disappearance.