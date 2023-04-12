A concerned family from Delft is seeking help finding their mentally ill relative who has been missing for more than a week now. Deon Johnson, 41, was last seen leaving his Leiden home on Friday, 31 March, wearing a red T-shirt.

Tersia Charles says Deon has been having difficulty with his mental health lately. “It is not a normal feeling because I have known him for 18 years, this is not something Deon would do,” she says. Tersia, who has a 17-year-old daughter with Deon, says that people allegedly saw him walking in the Brackenfell area.

“Someone saw him, he was topless and barefoot.” GONE: Deon Johnson. picture supplied She says that he went to the day hospital before, but it was difficult for him to get to Bishop Lavis, so he couldn’t go for the follow-up appointment. Deon’s sister, Anneline Abrahams, tells the Daily Voice that they have already searched for him in several locations.

“My husband and I went to go look for him where people said they saw him. My husband even went to the mortuary at Tygerberg and to the hospital to see if he was there,” she says. The family is yet to register a missing persons report with the police as they feel they don’t have enough details. However Candice van der Rheede, the founder of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit, says missing people should be reported as soon as possible.