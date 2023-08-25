A Macassar family is urging the public to be on the lookout for their son, who disappeared more than a month ago. Cameron Owis, 31, was last seen on July 3 when he walked away from his home in the early hours of the morning.

The father of two, who suffers from schizophrenia, was last seen wearing a navy blue K-Way jacket, white jeans and a black shirt. His dad Granville said this is the third time his son has gone walkabout, but never for this long. “He is schizophrenic. For him, it seems he is walking for one day but then he is walking for three days already,” the worried pa explained.

“He has this habit where at night he can’t sleep and he would walk around in the house. He disappeared in the early hours of the morning; a few days later we saw his clothes were gone.” Cameron’s disappearance is taking a toll on Granville and his family. “His mommy is also schizophrenic and this is a setback because she can’t sleep and is constantly sick,” he added.

“I must now look for him, I must work and look after my wife. We must get him because I’m worried about my wife and myself,” he says.” Cameron’s younger brother Grant was too emotional to speak to the Daily Voice. Granville added: “Ek en my vriende en familie het al Sir Lowry’s Pass plat gery, ons het gekyk by die shelters en by die beach.”

SAPS spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirmed that Macassar police are investigating Cameron’s disappearance. “Macassar police opened a missing person file for investigation by the detectives,” Pojie added. Meanwhile, Granville is pleading with the public to keep their eyes peeled for his son.