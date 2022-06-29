The family of a Philippi teen who went missing without a trace is appealing for help in finding the 15-year-old girl who disappeared over the weekend. The mother of Akhanani Sibango says they are worried for her safety after she apparently went to visit friends in Crossroads but never returned home.

Mom Ntombizana says the teen was last seen by her friends in the Better Life informal settlement on Saturday at 3pm. “I was not at home when she went missing as I went shopping and when I came back I could not find her. “She goes to Salt River High School and normally goes to her friends on a Saturday here in Better Life where we live but when I saw it’s 4pm and she did not come back, I went to her friends,” says the mother.

VANISHED: Akhanani. Picture supplied “When I asked her friend, she said my daughter had gone to another friend in Crossroads that I did not know. “I called her cellphone but it just rang and when I called again, it went to voicemail. “I went to look for her and went to hospitals but could not find her. I am worried because she is a young girl and has never gone missing before.”