Lansdowne Police are investigating a missing person’s case after 57-year-old Mogamat Sedick Gallow was reported missing on Monday, one week after his disappearance.

Sedick was last seen walking to his friend in Sheldon Road in Crawford on 10 January.

His sister, Salama Bright, says Sedick had just come back from the shops when he decided to go visit his friend as usual, but he never reached his destination nor returned home.

“It is unlike him, especially staying so long without clean clothes,” she says.

“He is a very neat person and would have taken his clothes if he had gone to visit someone, not that we can think of anyone, hence we are worried about him.”

She describes her brother as a kind man with a good heart, and walks slowly.

“He’s short-sighted since he was involved in a car accident a few years ago, and when he disappeared, he wore blue jeans and a blue T-shirt and he is about 1.6m tall,” says Salama.

According to his ex-wife, Ibtishaam Matthews, Sedick has a 16-year-old daughter and they are all very worried about her.

“She’s been locking herself in her room, she’s not taking it well. I appeal to anyone who may see him to please inform us on 065 985 1053 or 071 504 2650,” she says.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirms that a missing person’s report was opened.

Anyone with information can contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Mhleli at 082 576 2804 or Lansdowne Detectives at 021 700 9019.

