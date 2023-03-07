A mother from Atlantis says that they still have no idea where her daughter is after she disappeared almost three years ago. Genevieve Wolfe, who was 28 at the time, was last seen at her home in Atlantis on November 25, 2020, when she left for work.

Mom Judy Kihindou explained: “I left for work after spending time at her and her brother’s house in extension 12. Later when I called, she didn’t answer, but her brother told me she left minutes after me.” Judy said she later got Genevieve on the phone and she indicated that she was with a friend from Belhar. Judy Kihindou with her daughter Genevieve Wolfe. “I don’t know the friend, I just know that she used to look after a meisie’s child in Milnerton but her ex-boyfriend told me they moved to Wesbank.

“I don’t know her friends outside Atlantis, but she went to places like Brooklyn, Delft and Mitchells Plain.” The last time she heard from Genevieve was in January 2021, when she sent her a Whatsapp message. “She asked me for money. I asked her where I must send it to and that she must tell me so that I can fetch her immediately, she told me she will find her way. I called her but she didn’t pick up, so I’m not sure if it was Genevieve who messaged me.”