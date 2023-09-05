Colleagues and family members of missing constable, Lwandile Gxarisa, are seeking the assistance from the public to locate him. According to a source, the 31-year-old officer, who is stationed at Samora Machel SAPS, was last seen by his family on Thursday at his home in Hummingbird Street at N2 GateWay, Leiden, Delft.

It is believed that when his wife woke up, she noticed that he was not at home. She contacted their family and friends and could not find him. At the time of Gxarisa’s disappearance, he was wearing a black jacket, grey pants and black Parabellum shoes.

His wife, who asked not to be named, told the Daily Voice that Gxarisa was on leave when he disappeared. “When I woke up and he wasn’t there, I didn’t think anything was off it, I just thought maybe he went to the shop,” she explained. “By midday when he didn’t come home, I started to worry because I was preparing to leave for the Eastern Cape to drop the baby, that’s when I started phoning around.”