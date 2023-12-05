An Athlone family is appealing for help in finding their brother who has been missing since 13 November. The family of Bradley Wyngaard, 49, from Silvertown, says he was last seen leaving the house before 7am, wearing white/grey striped navy blue tracksuit pants, navy blue long-sleeved T-shirt, black hoody and grey sneakers.

He weighs approximately 85kg, has dark brown eyes, short black hair and is 1.6 metres in height. His sister, Michelle Williams, said their 73-year-old mother is a wreck, as it has been almost four weeks since her brother’s disappearance. Michelle says: “On the day, he left the house early before 7am. My mother asked him where he was going, and he said to a friend in Bridgetown.

“We spoke to the friend who got him that same morning, but said he was headed to work, and after a short conversation, Bradley walked in the direction of the N2.” She says he was spotted near Wingfield Motors along the N7, while they also went to look for him in Darling, where his ex-wife and son live. Wyngaard suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.