A Beacon Valley family is asking for help to find Joshua Roman, 21, who was last seen on October 6 after he was involved in a road accident. It is believed that Joshua was visiting his dad, who lives near Khayelitsha, when he was knocked over by a taxi.

His mom Christine says the taxi driver offered to take Joshua to hospital and that was the last they heard of both of them. She explains that her son’s father called and said he was in an accident. “His dad said his head and leg were bleeding and he was looking sleepy when he got into the taxi,” said Christine, who has opened a missing person’s case. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed: “The complainant in the matter suggested that the victim was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Swartklip Road on Friday, 6 October. She allegedly visited two day hospitals in the area in search of the victim, but was informed that the victim was never admitted.

“The investigating officer is committed to pursuing all available information in a bid to locate the mentioned person.” Veranique “Benji” Williams, founder of the missing persons’ organisation Faith and Hope Missing Persons Unit, has urged mense with information about Joshua to come forward. URGENT APPEAL: Veranique ‘Benji’ Williams. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) “If there is anyone that knows of his whereabouts, please come forward. People need to be careful and more vigilant nowadays. Please inform a family member of your whereabouts or make contact with someone if you are in danger,” she added.