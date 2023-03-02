Family of an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s who travelled on her own from Napier to Cape Town is asking for help to find her. Rina Simons, 64, left her home in Napier on Saturday without saying niks to anyone and arrived unannounced at her family in Ruyterwacht, from where she disappeared again on Monday at around 6pm.

Nicolette Booysen said her aunt always stays with her when she visits Cape Town but this is the first time she has gone missing. “She just walked, I was in the bathtub and I heard my 10-year-old daughter shouting for me saying ‘Aunty Rina is leaving, there Aunty Rina is going’. “I got out of the bath but when I got to the gate, she was missing.

“I didn’t even know where to start looking but I walked towards Grand West, Voortrekker Road and sent my son to Epping garage but niks. I even asked around with her photo but no one saw anything.” GONE: Rina Simons, 64. Another relative Yolanda Daniels said they take drives every night looking for their auntie: “We received a voice message from someone who claims they got her in a Delft taxi on her way to Elsies River.” According to Nicolette, Rina left with a sakkie and was last seen wearing a floral dress and a white short-sleeved jersey.