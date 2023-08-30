The sister of a missing man is pleading for help after her brother disappeared without a trace. Monique McAllister, 33, mysteriously vanished from the Mama Cultural and Religious Centre in Schaapkraal on August 19.

Tuesday, police and sniffer dogs, the Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum, and Faith and Hope Missing Persons Unit went to the premises in Schaap Road to carry out a search for McAllister. According to Chantal Nikiwe Konan, 46, her brother was in rehabilitation for a drug addiction. She called the rehab on August 19 to ask if he could be released for the day to attend a cultural ceremony.

She was due to fetch him at 4pm, but at 2pm she received a call to say her brother was missing. Faith and Hope Missing Persons Unit chairperson Veranique Williams said almal at the rehab had a different story to tell. “Then he wore overalls, then pyjama pants, then he was seen walking away, then they didn’t have a clue.