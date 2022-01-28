A Lotus River family is appealing for help in finding a young woman who has mysteriously vanished after going to a Woodstock Clinic.

The cousin of Lizette Arries, 34, says she was last seen in July and failed to attend her own mother’s funeral.

“She is originally from Kraaifontein but was living in Lotus for some time by me. She is unmarried and doesn’t have children. She was working as a home-based carer looking after pensioners,” says Beryl Williams, 57.

“I last saw her in July 2021 when she came here and I told her that her mom, Esmeralda, was not well and gave her taxi fare to go to Kraaifontein.”

She says she was informed Lizette had left there after a short visit.

“I waited for her to come back to Lotus but never heard from her again. A month later her mother was shot in the foot during a gang shooting and went to hospital and we could not find her. Her mother did not recover and died. She did not even come to the funeral.

“Two months later her favourite aunt died and she also did not show up and nobody has been in contact with her. All we found out was that she visited a clinic in Woodstock.

“We are very worried because she will never stay away like this.”

Grassy Park police confirm the case and ask that anyone who has seen her call Detective Titus on 084 495 5672.

