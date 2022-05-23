A Bishop Lavis family is in desperate need of information regarding their mother Theresha Williams who has been missing since Friday. Lerisher Martin, Theresha’s daughter, said the family is very concerned as the 60-year-old suffers from dementia and is never away from home for more than two hours.

“On Friday at about 8.20am, she walked past me and my friend in Teak Road, where we stay, and she told us that she was going around the corner,” she says. “She also said we must not worry about her and we listened because we knew she was going to her friend in Taaibos Road.” Lerisher, 28, says Theresha did not make it to her friend in Taaibos Road and since then the entire community has been searching for the elderly woman.

“We are looking everywhere for her and have called all the people she knows,” she says. “The lady she was going to said my mother was never there and she is also helping us look for her. “Even though she suffers from dementia, my mother often walks around the area with her friends but she never stays away from home for more than two hours.

“What I find funny is that nobody has even seen her in the area, so we are very worried about her well-being.” SEARCH: Theresha Williams, 60, who has dementia, vanished on Friday. Picture supplied Lerisher says her mother was last seen wearing a black and white check pants, black boots, a purple top and a white doekie with orange trim. “We have almost everybody from our road and other roads nearby looking for my mother and we hope that she is safe wherever she is.”