An adoption agency from Somerset West is asking anyone with information to come forward following the discovery of a newborn baby girl that was found abandoned in Old Sir Lowry’s Pass Road on Wednesday, 7 February 2024. The Wandisa Adoption Agency says they are now looking for her parents or any family members.

Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana confirmed that the incident was reported: “This office can confirm that a case of child abandonment has been opened for investigation. The case has been transferred to Khayelitsha FCS for further investigation.” The Department of Social Development (DSD) said abandoned children are placed in temporary safe care. DSD spokesperson Esther Lewis says: “According to the Children's Act, an advertisement must be placed to find out any information on the whereabouts of the biological parents or family.”