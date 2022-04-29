Brackenfell police are seeking the assistance of the public to locate a missing man.
51-year-old Wonderboy Hleza was last seen leaving his residence in Sonkring, Brackenfell, on Tuesday morning.
“Wonderboy is 1.8 metres tall, is bald, has a grey beard and brown eyes,” says police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg.
“He was wearing a black riding jacket, black trousers, black gloves, a black and white motorbike helmet and a red and yellow Lucky Star buff.
“He has stitch scars on his hands and legs.”
Anyone who can assist police is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Mervyn Bezuidenhout on 079 505 6171/021 983 1968 or 08600 10111.