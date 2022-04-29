Brackenfell police are seeking the assistance of the public to locate a missing man. 51-year-old Wonderboy Hleza was last seen leaving his residence in Sonkring, Brackenfell, on Tuesday morning.

“Wonderboy is 1.8 metres tall, is bald, has a grey beard and brown eyes,” says police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg. “He was wearing a black riding jacket, black trousers, black gloves, a black and white motorbike helmet and a red and yellow Lucky Star buff. “He has stitch scars on his hands and legs.”