As thousands of matric learners gear up to write their final school exams, a group of aunties from Heideveld is appealing for help to provide a hearty breakfast for our future leaders. The annual Kings and Queens Breakfast hosted by the Hope for The Future NPO will see a team of 10 volunteers roll up their sleeves and heat up their pans to provide a full breakfast each day for learners at Cathkin High School in Heideveld.

The project has been running for three years under the guidance of Vanessa Sauls: “This is not about making sandwiches, it is about firstly making sure that our matrics are not hungry when writing an exam and are able to focus, but it is also to give them just an hour each day where they can relax and let go. LEKKER: Breakfast kos for Grade 12 pupils.Picture supplied “At the breakfasts we have seen children engage, socialise and help mentor each other. We also pray with them and give them a hug of encouragement before they leave.” Acting principal of Cathkin High School, Armand Anhuizen, says they have seen a dramatic improvement in their matric results in recent years and applaud the efforts of Vanessa and her team.

“People don’t really understand the impact of hunger on a child and some of them are coming from dire situations. We have children who are eager to be educated and some even walk all the way from Gugulethu and Philippi each morning just to be at school,” the Palie said. Vanessa is appealing for donations such as porridges, bread, eggs, milk, fruit, sugar, coffee and tea among others. The exams start next Monday.