An Elsies River man has scored a major opportunity to showcase his footie talents and hopefully skop los the opportunity of a lifetime in Madrid, Spain in December. Deflandre de Lange has been chosen for trials by the BT Football Recruitment Agency, one among many aspiring footballers around the world.

The agency aims to provide hopeful players with an opportunity to play matches against professional football clubs and also be scouted and signed by directors and coaches, who will be present at the games to assess the players. Deflandre, 25, who has been playing soccer since the age of six, says when he got the news earlier this year, his heart nearly stopped. “Since that very first time I kicked a ball, I fell in love with the beauty of the game.

“I not only wanted to change our lives and circumstances, but also break the perception about young boys in my community,” he said. “Our areas are known as some of the most dangerous places in the world, filled with gangsterism and drugs, so these opportunities or nearly any opportunities are rare in our community. “As for me, I’ve been blessed. I believe it’s because of my hard work, dedication and my never-ending desire to not give up, and now I can showcase my craft abroad and possibly live out my dream of playing European football.”