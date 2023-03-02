A desperate dad from Hanover Park is pleading for help in finding his 15-year-old daughter who has been missing since Saturday. The hartseer father of Khiara-Lee Johnson says police searches have yielded no results and he fears for his daughter’s safety.

Dad Basil Isaacs, 35, claims his daughter has been having some problems at school. “She is in Grade 7 at Morgenson Primary and first went missing on Friday when she didn’t return home from school,” he explains. “On Saturday morning she returned home and then ran away again and we went to Philippi police station to report her missing.”

GONE: Khiara-Lee, 15. He says family and friends accompanied by police embarked on a search and questioned her teachers and friends. “When we went to the school we found out that she had been having some trouble at school and we were told that someone saw her in Hanover Park on Tuesday. “She went missing wearing her school uniform but the report that we got is that she is now wearing a black top and grey pants.”

Basil says he is worried about his daughter’s safety and appealed for anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward. “We think she may be scared to come home but I want her to know that we are worried and ask that anyone who has seen her to please tell her to come back, so we can find out what the problem is and get the help she needs.” Philippi police spokesperson captain Lance Goliath confirms a missing person’s case has been opened and that the teen was still being sought.