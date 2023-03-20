A concerned dad from Delft says he fears that something bad has happened to his missing son. Lebina Molibetsane, 24, was last seen on February 10 around 8pm, at his home in the N2 Gateway.

Joseph claims that they have been looking everywhere for his laaitie but haven’t had any leads. “We are still searching for him and trying to get as much information as possible. Around Delft, hospitals and jails, by taxi rank Bellville, and the surroundings,” he explains. Joseph Molibetsane says they have been looking everywhere for his son. Picture supplied Joseph claims that this is the first time his son has been away from home so long.

“Sometimes he would be away for two or three days and come back,” he adds. Joseph tells the Daily Voice that his son’s disappearance is very suspicious as almal in the area is just toebek. “Some of his friends are wearing his clothes, when we ask them why they are wearing his clothes they respond that my son was wearing their clothes when he left Nyanga from Deft,” he says.

Lebina is described as an African male with very short black hair, 1.67 metres tall and weighing 40kg. He was last seen wearing a white golfer t-shirt, blue jeans and red-and-black pants. Police hadn’t responded to the Daily Voice’s query regarding Lebina’s disappearance at the time of publish.