Police in Cape Town seek assistance from the public in identifying four bodies, IOL reports. According to provincial police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi, there are two instances where cops need help.

In the first, members of the provincial serious and violent crimes unit seek to identify the bodies of three men. Swartbooi said police in Philadelphia attended a crime scene on December 14 at an open space near Van Schoorsdrift. “When they arrived, they found the partially decomposed bodies of three males who were shot and killed execution style.

“Some of the clothing descriptions of items found at the scene are a pair of Red Bat jeans, Adidas shoes and blue slippers. “Anyone with information that can assist the investigating officer, or anyone who is missing relatives, is kindly requested to call the investigating officer, sergeant Estelle Wessenaar, on 071 517 3361. Alternatively call Crime Stop at 08600 10111,” Swartbooi explained. In a separate incident, police in Mitchells Plain are desperately trying to track down the family of a man found dead on August 14.