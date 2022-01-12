Manenberg police are appealing for help in finding a 15-year-old boy who apparently ran away from a safe house and has been missing for nearly a week.

The foster mother of Gerald Fillies, 15, says the search for the teen has yielded no results as they spend sleepless nights worrying about him.

“He was initially fostered at another house in Delft but the department of social development placed him in my care at Small Wonders safe house in July last year.

“Everything was fine but on 4 January he just went missing,” says foster mom Rabia Daniels, 47.

She explains she was at the shop and when she returned home she was told he had left.

“The boy who shares the room with him says he left for the shop but we don’t know which shop.

“He has a cellphone but he has been unreachable and he has not made contact with us.

“I don’t even know what he was wearing or where he would have gone as we don’t know who his friends are.”

She says they have searched the Surrey Estate area but residents have not seen him.

“It has been almost a week and we are not sure if he ran away.

“At this stage we know his deodorant is not there but his clothes and valuables are still here.

body copy_bold: “I informed the social workers of his disappearance and they are following up with the police.”

Manenberg police confirm that a missing persons case has been opened and anyone who has seen Gerald is asked to call Sergeant Natasha Landers on 082 469 7628.

[email protected]