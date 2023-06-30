A young boy from Mfuleni has been missing for two weeks and police need the public’s help to find him. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Enhle Maneli, seven, went missing on June 17 from his home in the Covid informal settlement.

“The Kuils River Family Violence, Child Protection, Sexual Offences Unit is seeking the assistance of the public to locate Enhle Maneli,” Twigg said. “The child is mute and cannot speak.” At the time of his disappearance, Enhle was last seen wearing a blue hooded top, red pants and brown shoes. Candice van der Rheede, founder of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit, said parents should be aware of where their children are.