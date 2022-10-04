Police need help from the public to trace an alleged rapist who attacked an eight-year-old girl. The incident happened in April in Maitland. The suspect targeted the meisie while she was walking home from school.

The man, who is unknown to the victim, lured her into his car before driving off. He then sexually assaulted her under a bridge. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says: “The Cape Town family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit requests community assistance in locating a suspect, who can assist with a police investigation. IDENTIKIT: Wanted for girl’s attack “On Monday, 11 April 2022, at midday, an eight-year-old girl in school uniform was walking from her mother’s work to her home in Maitland.

“In First Avenue, an unknown silver vehicle, driven by an African male, approached her, lured her into his car and drove to Ndabeni Road under the bridge where he raped her. “The victim does not know the suspect,” Van Wyk adds. The suspect is described as a black man with a height of about 1.8 metres.